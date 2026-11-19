Trump, Putin, Xi meet today: who wants what from summit
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. All three leaders are bringing their own agenda to the meeting, dubbed "Yalta 2.0." The 1945 Yalta Conference, which took place months before the end of World War II, had brought together leaders of Britain, the USSR, and the US to discuss Europe's post-war order.
Russian perspective
Putin's focus on ending Ukraine war
For Putin, the ongoing war in Ukraine will be a key focus of the talks. The conflict is nearing its fifth anniversary and he hopes to set conditions for ending it without European involvement.
"He wants Russia, the US and China to decide everyone else's geopolitical fate," said Fredrik Wesslau, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
American agenda
Trump looking to advance nuclear arms control
Trump is looking to advance nuclear arms control, although he admitted that it is "tough subject because it's very hard for any of us to say we'll get rid of our nukes."
His counterparts have shown little interest in committing to new limitations on their nuclear arsenals.
Beijing had earlier declined to say whether nuclear arms control will be discussed, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying they "will have....in-depth exchange of views on important issues bearing on global peace."
Chinese concerns
Xi wants to put China at center of global diplomacy
As the host of the summit, Xi hopes to put China at the center of global diplomacy, said Fried. However, "Beijing has reasons to avoid an ambitious agenda," he adds.
Beijing has been neutral in the Ukraine war but has been accused of supporting Russia.
"Xi does not want Russia to lose since this would be an overall win for the West," said Fredrik Wesslau, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
China
China said arms control agreement should remain between US, Russia
On the nuclear issue, "China prefers bilateral nuclear talks with the United States over a trilateral format involving Russia," Tong Zhao, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, said, adding this allows Beijing to exercise leverage on matters it regards as "higher-priority" issues such as US arms sales to Taiwan.
China has said an arms control agreement should remain between the US and Russia, which together hold almost 90% of the world's nuclear arsenal. China has about 600, per Pentagon estimates.
Ukraine
Europe not included in talks
Europe, which is not included in Thursday's talks, will be eyeing them warily, as will Ukraine, after almost half a decade of war with Russia, and Taiwan, the democratic island viewed by China as part of its territory.
However, analysts believe that the summit will not result in a landmark breakthrough on crucial issues such as Ukraine, nuclear disarmament, or artificial intelligence.
Iran and broader trade issues are also likely to feature in their talks.