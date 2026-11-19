Trump is looking to advance nuclear arms control, although he admitted that it is "tough subject because it's very hard for any of us to say we'll get rid of our nukes."

His counterparts have shown little interest in committing to new limitations on their nuclear arsenals.

Beijing had earlier declined to say whether nuclear arms control will be discussed, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying they "will have....in-depth exchange of views on important issues bearing on global peace."