'Perfect February': Calendar enthusiasts excited over unique occurrence in 2026
What's the story
This year, a peculiar calendar phenomenon is taking the internet by storm. Dubbed "Perfect February," this event will make next month unforgettable with its perfectly symmetrical layout. The month has a 28-day structure that fits into four-week rows, starting on a Sunday and ending on a Saturday. This rare alignment has got calendar enthusiasts buzzing on social media platforms like X.
Discovery
'Perfect February' first discovered in 2015
The "Perfect February" phenomenon was first discovered in 2015 by an X user, @smartereveryday. The user had posted a screenshot of their calendar back then, highlighting the month's symmetrical layout. Sharing the picture of February 2015, they wrote, "This month fits perfectly into 4-week rows on a calendar because Feb 1 is Sunday."
Social buzz
Users express excitement on social media
Users on X have expressed their enthusiasm for this rare alignment, with many sharing screenshots of their calendars. One user wrote, "Perfect February: something magical is on the way," while another said, "This year is gonna have the perfect month, and that is February. Everything balanced." A Reddit user analyzed the numbers and found an '11-6' year pattern for Perfect Februaries from 2015 to 2100.
Pattern
'Perfect February' is not a universal phenomenon
According to this pattern, the next Perfect Februaries will be in 2037 and 2043. However, this symmetry is not a universal phenomenon as it only occurs in countries where Sunday is the first day of the week. Countries like Germany, France, Australia and New Zealand won't experience this perfect symmetry as they start their week on Monday.