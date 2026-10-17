Winston Lee accused in Cornell 7 is Lee Hong-koo's grandson
Winston Lee, a Cornell student accused in the "Cornell 7" gang rape case, is the grandson of former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo, who often crossed paths with Bill Clinton.
The case has drawn extra attention because of these political connections.
Lee suspended over gang rape allegations
Lee faces allegations involving gang rape and ketamine, leading to his two-year suspension from Cornell.
The scandal has also put a spotlight on his family; his mother's group in Hong Kong faced backlash and even deleted its Instagram after the news broke.
All 7 uncharged deny wrongdoing
All seven accused deny any wrongdoing and haven't been charged so far.
Winston Lee and Gillio Lopes are questioning New York Attorney General Letitia James's role as special prosecutor, saying her public support for the victim could affect fairness.