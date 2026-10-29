Wolf attack inside enclosure injures 8 year old at Johannismuehle
World
An eight-year-old girl was badly injured after a wolf attacked her inside an enclosure at Johannismuhle wildlife park in Brandenburg, Germany.
She was there with a staff member and two other children when it happened.
The girl was flown to the hospital for treatment, and thankfully, no one else was hurt.
Police are investigating what went wrong.
Johannismuehle Park closed until November 2
The attack happened before regular hours, possibly during a special visit, and the park has now closed until November 2.
Johannismuhle is known for letting visitors get close to animals like wolves, bears, and lynx.
This comes after other recent animal attacks in Europe, including fatal incidents involving a leopard in the Netherlands and a tiger in the UK earlier this month.