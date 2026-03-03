Bizarre: Woman gets over 100 Amazon packages without ordering anything

A 79-year-old woman from Elgin, Illinois has been inundated with Amazon packages she never ordered. Pat Hurley said that more than 100 parcels have been delivered to her home in the past few months, despite her not having an Amazon account. The bizarre situation started last summer when the first few boxes were delivered at her doorsteps.

Disruption Packages made it difficult for her to move around Initially, it looked like a simple case of mistaken delivery. But the packages kept coming in larger numbers, turning what could have been an isolated incident into a daily disruption. Hurley told ABC 7 Chicago that some days she would get as many as 20 packages at once. The growing pile of boxes has made it hard for her to move around safely in her home.

Emotional impact Hurley feels nervous and scared The constant and unexplained deliveries have left Hurley feeling nervous. She lives alone and has no idea who is behind these orders or why her address is being used. The name on the goods has remained consistent, but no one in her neighborhood seems to recognize it. This only deepens the confusion and raises questions about whether it is a case of repeated error, a technical glitch, or something more unusual.

