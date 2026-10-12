World Bank: India's top 10% $10 daily, bottom 10% $3
Here's a reality check: the World Bank's latest numbers show that even India's wealthiest 10% make less per day ($10) than the poorest folks in the US ($25) and Canada ($31).
In fact, the bottom 10% in India get by on just $3 a day.
It's a pretty stark reminder of how wide global income gaps really are.
Ahona Duttagupta: productivity, innovation raise incomes
Experts say this isn't just about poverty: it's about India being a low-income economy overall.
Ahona Duttagupta, Program Associate at the Foundation for Economic Development, points out that boosting productivity and encouraging innovation could help create better jobs and raise living standards.
As she puts it, higher productivity allows people and businesses to produce more using the same amount of land, labor, and capital.
Over time, this can support higher wages, better-paying jobs and rising household incomes.