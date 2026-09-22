Xi and Trump summit set amid $14B Taiwan arms tensions
World
With the Xi-Trump summit set for September 24, China is making it clear that Taiwan is a nonnegotiable topic.
The US is considering a $14 billion arms deal with Taiwan, and Beijing isn't happy, calling on the US to stick to old agreements and warning that Taiwan remains a "red line" in their relationship.
Japan backs Taiwan, China curbs fentanyl
Japan's prime minister just backed Taiwan during her chat with Trump at the U.N., saying any trouble there threatens regional security.
Meanwhile, China is also tightening rules on chemicals tied to fentanyl, a move aimed at easing US concerns about the opioid crisis.
All eyes are on this summit to see how these power plays will shape security in Asia.