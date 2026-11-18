Shenzhen has turned into a real hotspot for global diplomacy lately.

Xi and Putin talked about boosting economic ties, especially since China is buying large quantities of Russian oil these days due to sanctions.

Meanwhile, Trump arrived from another summit and hinted he might meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un here too.

All of this happened while U.S.-China trade tensions were front and center at APEC, making these talks especially important for where the world economy could be headed.