Xi Jinping hugs US President Trump in Shenzhen at APEC
US President Donald Trump got an unexpected hug from Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrived in Shenzhen for the APEC conference.
The friendly moment turned heads and is being seen as a big signal ahead of a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Xi Jinping returned Trump's September welcome
This wasn't just about good vibes: Xi's hug was actually a return gesture for Trump's warm welcome back in September, which was the first time since 1962 that a foreign leader got such treatment in the US.
With Putin also arriving (welcomed by Xi's chief of staff), all eyes are now on these leaders as they prepare for talks.