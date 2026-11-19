A lot happened on the world stage today.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a complete ban on nuclear weapons during a meeting with US President Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice officially ruled that Myanmar's 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya was genocide, a major moment for international justice.

And in India, politics are heating up after a 13-year-old boy died at a Samajwadi Party event, sparking fierce debate between ruling and opposition parties.