Xi Jinping nuclear call, ICJ rules Myanmar genocide, India debate
A lot happened on the world stage today.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a complete ban on nuclear weapons during a meeting with US President Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice officially ruled that Myanmar's 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya was genocide, a major moment for international justice.
And in India, politics are heating up after a 13-year-old boy died at a Samajwadi Party event, sparking fierce debate between ruling and opposition parties.
ICJ verdict recognizes Rohingya suffering
Xi's push for nuclear disarmament.
The International Court of Justice's verdict is being seen as recognition of Rohingya suffering.
In India, the tragic death has led to renewed arguments between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.