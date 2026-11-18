Xi Jinping, Putin decry protectionism ahead of Donald Trump meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin are calling out trade protectionism just before a high-stakes sit-down with US President Donald Trump.
At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Xi stressed sticking to global trade rules as the US clamps down on China's AI tech access.
Putin, meanwhile, said Western sanctions had "backfired," saying they only make Russia tougher.
Focus on Ukraine, trade tensions
Their comments set the mood for a major meeting where Ukraine and global trade tensions will take center stage: some even compare it to the historic Yalta Conference.
Smaller countries worry about being left out.
Xi also promised China would keep supply chains steady and markets open, while Putin argued that old-school economic dominance isn't working anymore and it's time for new ideas in global economics.