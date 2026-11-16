Xi Jinping to host Trump and Putin in Shenzhen
Big moment coming up. On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping is bringing together US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a rare three-way summit in Shenzhen.
It's happening during the APEC meeting, and they'll be tackling some heavy topics: the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear arms talks, and trade.
People are already comparing it to the legendary Yalta Conference from 1945 because of how much it could shape global politics.
Ukraine fears being sidelined at summit
Ukraine is worried about being left out of talks that could affect its conflict with Russia. President Zelenskiy has openly shared those concerns.
Meanwhile, Russian nationalists see this as a chance for Moscow to boost its influence.
All eyes are on China too; it's trying to balance its own interests while pushing for a world where no single country calls all the shots.
Whatever happens at this summit could seriously shake up how countries work together going forward.