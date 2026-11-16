Xi Jinping to host Trump and Putin in Shenzhen

Big moment coming up. On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping is bringing together US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a rare three-way summit in Shenzhen.

It's happening during the APEC meeting, and they'll be tackling some heavy topics: the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear arms talks, and trade.

People are already comparing it to the legendary Yalta Conference from 1945 because of how much it could shape global politics.