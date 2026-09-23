Xi Jinping visits US to discuss Youlin Chen and trade
Xi Jinping has set off for the United States for a three-day visit, meeting President Trump to talk through some big issues: mainly trade tensions and the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
One major topic is the fate of Youlin Chen, a US scientist held in China since late 2024, with Trump hoping to bring him home.
China paused $14B Taiwan arms deal
They're also set to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan, a sore spot for China that previously paused a $14 billion deal.
Even with that on hold, Taiwan expects sales will continue.
Plus, with their temporary trade truce ending soon, both sides are pushing hard: China wants a commitment to do away with US tariffs to help its exports, but the US sees those tariffs as important bargaining chips.
Despite all this tension, China's exports are still growing.