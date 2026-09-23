Xi Jinping visits US to discuss Youlin Chen and trade

They're also set to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan, a sore spot for China that previously paused a $14 billion deal.

Even with that on hold, Taiwan expects sales will continue.

Plus, with their temporary trade truce ending soon, both sides are pushing hard: China wants a commitment to do away with US tariffs to help its exports, but the US sees those tariffs as important bargaining chips.

Despite all this tension, China's exports are still growing.