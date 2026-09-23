Xi Jinping's 1st US state visit in over 10 years
World
Xi Jinping is set to arrive in the US for his first state visit in over 10 years.
The White House rolled out the red carpet: think official welcomes and a 21-gun salute.
After weeks of talks, this trip is heavily focused on optics and on keeping the relationship steady, with only modest substantive steps.
Xi Jinping visit emphasizes formalities
Xi and US leaders are hoping to keep trade wars at bay, but sticky issues like chip exports are still on the table.
Most discussions will stick to safer topics like goods and energy deals.
With big disagreements over things like Taiwan still unresolved, this visit feels more about formalities than major breakthroughs, but both sides seem eager to keep things friendly.