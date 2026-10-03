Xi Jinping's health concerns at Trump summit spur succession worries

At the recent summit with US President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a private room set up for him inside the West Wing for him to take a break between events, with only his wife, Peng Liyuan, permitted to join him.

The Chinese team also canceled a working lunch, leaving a five-hour gap in the schedule.

These unusual steps have fueled talk about Xi's health, especially since his cautious movements were visible in the unedited footage.