Xi, Putin and Trump in Shenzhen pledge no nuclear war
In a rare joint summit today in Shenzhen, China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump all issued a declaration saying nuclear war "must never be fought."
The three leaders put aside differences to show a united front for maintaining strategic stability and international security, reducing nuclear risks, and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, a pretty big deal for world peace.
Leaders call for UN reform
Their declaration also calls for reforming the United Nations to better handle global challenges.
They want more cooperation on energy, especially making refined petroleum more available worldwide, and recognized the importance of the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials, and agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.
Xi even pushed for the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free world. Putin highlighted their responsibility toward global security.