Why world leaders won't see underbelly of high-tech Shenzhen
What's the story
Shenzhen, China's high-tech hub and the origin story for a future powered by artificial intelligence, robotics and home-grown innovation, is set to host world leaders for a global economic summit. The city is often called the "city of dreams" and has been at the forefront of China's rapid growth. However, beneath its shiny exterior lies a different story, one that highlights the challenges facing Xi Jinping's China.
Economic shift
Manufacturing to real estate
Shenzhen has long been a symbol of China's manufacturing prowess, producing everything from cabbage patch dolls to iPhones.
However, the city also highlights the problems plaguing the world's second-largest economy.
The ongoing property crisis has dented confidence in the future, with even one of China's most expensive cities seeing its real estate values drop significantly.
Job market
Gig economy on the rise
The weak property market and sluggish consumer spending have led to a decline in household purchases.
Many factories are now focusing on exports, while some manufacturers have downsized or moved operations elsewhere for cheaper labor.
This has resulted in a spike in temporary jobs in the gig economy, often with lower pay and fewer benefits.
Labor shift
Temporary jobs boom
An estimated 200 million Chinese workers, or about 40% of the urban labor force, now rely on some form of gig work.
Many delivery drivers in Shenzhen have opted for temporary jobs due to fewer factory opportunities.
These shifts highlight a major transformation in China's job market as it adapts to changing economic conditions and technological advancements.
City divide
Two sides of the city
Shenzhen's transformation is evident in its two distinct faces.
On one side, tech and finance workers enjoy a high standard of living with expensive coffee.
On the other side, delivery drivers and gig workers struggle to make ends meet in a city where traditional manufacturing jobs are disappearing.
This stark contrast highlights the growing economic divide within Shenzhen as it evolves into a global tech hub.
Tech divide
Tech v/s reality
Shenzhen's tech-driven transformation is evident in its "talent park," where drones deliver meals to a dedicated platform.
However, these innovations are not yet a part of everyday life for all residents.
The city's nightlife also reflects its economic disparities, with cheaper restaurants witnessing a drop in business as workers hesitate to spend on dinner.
These developments underscore the gap between Shenzhen's high-tech advancements and the economic realities faced by many of its residents.