Xi to remove top 6 PLA generals, including procurement head

Power consolidation

Analysts view purges as consolidation of power by Xi

While the Communist Party of China (CPC) claims these purges are part of an anti-corruption drive, analysts see them as a way for Xi to consolidate power. They argue that critics and political opponents have been systematically removed under the guise of fighting corruption. The Central Military Commission, which oversees the Chinese military, is now down to just two members, Chairman Xi and Vice-Chairman Zhang Shengmin, after all other members were sacked in this purge.