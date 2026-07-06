Xi to remove top 6 PLA generals, including procurement head
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly preparing to dismiss the top six generals of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The purge includes key commanders of cyberspace and logistics forces, as well as the general responsible for equipment procurement. This comes after Air Force General Xu Xueqiang is to be sacked from his dual role as Director of Equipment Development Department and head of the Manned Space Programme.
Membership termination
National People's Congress terminated memberships of these generals
The National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislative body, has terminated the memberships of these six top generals. This is the first step in a three-step purge process that includes expulsion from the Communist Party and a formal investigation by military prosecutors. The latest dismissals come amid Xi's ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has seen at least 104 generals purged over four years, including 62 in the past year alone.
Scandal spotlight
Equipment Development Department at center of corruption scandal
The Equipment Development Department (EDD), which Xu headed, is at the center of a major corruption scandal. The scandal involves alleged irregularities in the testing, approval, and procurement of military equipment. This year alone, heads of state-owned enterprises like Aviation Industry Corporation of China (Avic) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) have also been dismissed over this issue.
Strategic impact
Expert warns of potential risks in military cohesion and modernization
Anushka Saxena, a researcher at the Takshashila Institution, wrote in her newsletter that while these removals may bring in cleaner officials, they could also hamper military cohesion and modernization projects. Saxena noted that "removing this many commanders at once also cannot help cohesion, trust, or the rehearsed jointness that would matter in a combat operation on the horizon."
Power consolidation
Analysts view purges as consolidation of power by Xi
While the Communist Party of China (CPC) claims these purges are part of an anti-corruption drive, analysts see them as a way for Xi to consolidate power. They argue that critics and political opponents have been systematically removed under the guise of fighting corruption. The Central Military Commission, which oversees the Chinese military, is now down to just two members, Chairman Xi and Vice-Chairman Zhang Shengmin, after all other members were sacked in this purge.