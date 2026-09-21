Xi's US visit signals shift in power dynamics
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be visiting the United States from September 23-25. The trip is at the invitation of US President Donald J Trump, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed. During his stay, Xi will attend a state dinner hosted by Trump and engage in bilateral talks. Trump is also expected to facilitate interactions between the business communities of the two countries during the visit. However, a rising China and an arguably weaker US have raised eyebrows regarding the visit.
Diplomatic shift
Shift in dynamics
The upcoming visit comes after a major shift in the power dynamics between Xi and Trump.
At their last meeting during the Beijing summit, Trump had praised Xi as "great" and talked about a "fantastic future."
However, he also seemed to concede ground on several issues, including Taiwan, a key concern for China.
Policy shift
Trump's policies align with Chinese interests
Trump's policies have also been seen to align more with Chinese interests than American ones.
He has dismantled or marginalized measures like the QUAD and AUKUS, which were aimed at countering China's influence.
These moves have been interpreted as concessions to Xi and a recognition of China's rising status on the global stage.
Strategic win
Researcher's take on Xi's victory over Trump
China researcher Anushka Saxena noted that Trump's policies now seem to align with China's preferences.
She said, "There is no longer a discernible American China strategy. There is only a Trump strategy, and it happens to align with China's preferences."
This visit is seen as another victory for Xi in his long-standing rivalry with Trump.