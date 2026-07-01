Xi vows to accelerate development of world-class army
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to strengthen and modernize the country's military. He made this announcement during a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. "We must accelerate the development of a world-class Chinese People's Liberation Army, achieve the goals set for the army's 100th anniversary within the scheduled timeframe, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests," he said.
Leadership focus
Xi stresses need for 'absolute' party control over military
During his address, Xi also called for an acceleration of military modernization, saying, "We must advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces." He emphasized that "a strong country must have a strong military" and that national security is impossible without powerful armed forces. He further said that China must steadfastly follow its own path of army growth, strengthening its political, technological, personnel, and legal components while contributing more to world peace and development.
Leadership purge
Xi's anti-corruption campaign ousts defense ministers
Xi's anti-corruption campaign has seen the ouster of two defense ministers in three years. The Central Military Commission, China's top military body, has been reduced to just Xi and one other general. In May, state media reported that the commission introduced new measures for "strict education, strict management, and strict supervision" of senior military officers.
Taiwan issue
Taiwan part of China's territory, says Xi
In his address, Xi also reiterated China's position on Taiwan as part of its territory. He called for "resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete unification of the motherland." "Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete unification of the motherland is an unswerving historical mission of our party and the shared aspiration of all Chinese people," he said. The president also slammed "interference by external forces," without naming any specific countries.