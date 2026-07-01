Xi vows to accelerate development of world-class army 

Leadership focus

Xi stresses need for 'absolute' party control over military

During his address, Xi also called for an acceleration of military modernization, saying, "We must advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces." He emphasized that "a strong country must have a strong military" and that national security is impossible without powerful armed forces. He further said that China must steadfastly follow its own path of army growth, strengthening its political, technological, personnel, and legal components while contributing more to world peace and development.