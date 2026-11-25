Yair Golan's Democrats pause Israeli coalition talks over Arab parties
Israel's Democrats party, led by former Israeli army major general Yair Golan, has hit pause on teaming up with Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party to form a new government.
The main sticking point? The Democrats want Arab-majority parties included in the coalition, but that idea isn't flying with Avigdor Liberman's Israel Beiteinu party.
Meanwhile, Eisenkot is still in discussions with outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but things are at a bit of a standstill.
Gadi Eisenkot faces 61-seat deadline
Eisenkot needs to pull together enough allies for a 61-seat majority by December 6.
His options include working with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab parties, or even making a deal with Netanyahu's Likud party.
Talks between Eisenkot and Liberman were held on Tuesday evening, but building the right alliances before the deadline is proving tricky.