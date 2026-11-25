Israel's Democrats party, led by former Israeli army major general Yair Golan, has hit pause on teaming up with Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party to form a new government.

The main sticking point? The Democrats want Arab-majority parties included in the coalition, but that idea isn't flying with Avigdor Liberman's Israel Beiteinu party.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot is still in discussions with outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but things are at a bit of a standstill.