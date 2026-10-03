Yaniv Hayoun, Israeli plumber, foils flydubai co-pilot hijack attempt

On October 3, 2026, Yaniv Hayoun, an Israeli plumber, became an unlikely hero when he stopped a hijacking attempt on a flydubai flight to Israel.

When the Omani co-pilot tried to take over the plane, Hayoun jumped in, using problem-solving skills (and tips from Air Disasters) to subdue him and steady the aircraft.

His actions have captured nationwide attention and made plumbers the talk of Israel.