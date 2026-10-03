Yaniv Hayoun, Israeli plumber, foils flydubai co-pilot hijack attempt
World
On October 3, 2026, Yaniv Hayoun, an Israeli plumber, became an unlikely hero when he stopped a hijacking attempt on a flydubai flight to Israel.
When the Omani co-pilot tried to take over the plane, Hayoun jumped in, using problem-solving skills (and tips from Air Disasters) to subdue him and steady the aircraft.
His actions have captured nationwide attention and made plumbers the talk of Israel.
Yaniv Hayoun sparks admiration for plumbers
Hayoun's bravery didn't just save passengers and crew; it also sparked new admiration for plumbers in Israel.
People like Chaya Lev now see plumbers as cool under pressure, while even celebrities are inspired by Hayoun's courage.
Hayoun helped stabilize the plane, a real-life example of everyday heroism.