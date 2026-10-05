Ye Lin charged for AI crocodile image at Pandan Reservoir
World
A 30-year-old man, Ye Lin from Myanmar, was charged in Singapore after he allegedly made an AI-generated image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir.
The fake photo caused a lot of fuss. Authorities launched search operations and even paused water activities at the reservoir for two days before realizing it was just a hoax.
Ye Lin faces 10-year maximum sentence
Ye Lin now faces up to 10 years in prison for spreading false information and trying to cover it up.
He showed up in court, planning to plead guilty without a lawyer.
Authorities are reminding everyone not to share fake news or edited images that could cause unnecessary panic.