Yemen's Houthi rebels force cancelation of almost 1,500 Saudi flights

On October 12 alone, Riyadh's airport saw over 400 flights canceled, 64% of its schedule. Jeddah and Dammam faced dozens more cancelations.

The Saudi consulate in Dubai is helping stranded citizens get home.

The chaos isn't just local: airlines like Etihad, Emirates, and flydubai have canceled or suspended international routes too.

flydubai's Riyadh flights are off until at least October 14, while Lufthansa Group had previously announced the suspension of flights to Riyadh through October 16.

Even the US Federal Aviation Administration has issued a safety advisory asking US operators to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia until December 10.