Yemen's Houthis claim strikes on King Khalid airport and radars
Yemen's Houthi rebels just claimed they carried out attacks on major Saudi targets, including Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and radar stations in Abha and Khamis Mushait.
Their spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said these strikes were announced by the Houthi military spokesperson.
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Sanaa
In response, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas such as Sanaa, Yemen's capital.
This back-and-forth highlights how tense things remain between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi forces.
Each side keeps retaliating, making the region feel especially unstable now.