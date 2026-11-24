Yemen's Lahj province airstrike kills 26, Houthis and government blame
A recent airstrike in Yemen's Lahj province killed 26 people (12 Houthi fighters and 14 civilians) when two Houthi vehicles were hit as a truck and a bus passed by.
The tragedy has ramped up tensions, with both the Iran-backed Houthis and government forces trading blame for the attack.
Over 1,600 killed since July 2026
After the strike, Houthis accused Saudi forces and vowed to hit back, while Yemeni government officials blamed the Houthis for targeting civilians.
This is just another chapter in Yemen's long-running conflict, which has gotten worse since a truce broke down in July 2026: more than 1,600 have died and more than 300,000 have lost their homes since then.