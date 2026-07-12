Nepal: Protests erupt over inhuman conditions during squatters' eviction

Arrests and backlash

Nepali Congress president slams government

Nepali Congress president Gagan Kumar Thapa slammed the Balen Shah government for arresting activists. He demanded their release, highlighting the growing tensions between authorities and protesters. In Koshi province, which is just 206km from Kathmandu, 26 people were arrested for supporting the detained Gen-Z protesters. Earlier this month, Ganesh Nepali, a 25-year-old protester, self-immolated in Kathmandu after the city police reportedly placed a wheel lock on his motorcycle.