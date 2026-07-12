Nepal: Protests erupt over inhuman conditions during squatters' eviction
What's the story
Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, has been rocked by protests against the government's eviction of squatters without a resettlement plan. The protests, led by the Joint National Squatters Front, have highlighted "inhuman" living conditions at holding centers. Activists, students, and journalists have been arrested for raising concerns about these conditions, according to reports in local media.
Protest details
Police baton-charges on peaceful protesters
The protests have grown since the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police started evicting landless people. The situation worsened after floods hit a settlement housing 150 evicted people, prompting their evacuation by security forces. In response, Gen-Z activists gathered at the site to investigate and were met with police baton charges. One activist was hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the police action.
Arrests and backlash
Nepali Congress president slams government
Nepali Congress president Gagan Kumar Thapa slammed the Balen Shah government for arresting activists. He demanded their release, highlighting the growing tensions between authorities and protesters. In Koshi province, which is just 206km from Kathmandu, 26 people were arrested for supporting the detained Gen-Z protesters. Earlier this month, Ganesh Nepali, a 25-year-old protester, self-immolated in Kathmandu after the city police reportedly placed a wheel lock on his motorcycle.
Eviction impact
Eviction drive started in April
The eviction drive started in April, demolishing homes of over 2,600 families or 15,000 people across Nepal. Currently, 325 families live in temporary holding centers in Kathmandu. The government ordered these squatters to vacate by July 6, but at least 60 families refused due to a lack of alternative housing options.