Youth protest living costs and higher military spending across Europe
On Friday, young people across more than 20 European countries took to the streets in about 400 cities, protesting under the banner "fight for our future."
They called out soaring living costs, tough learning conditions, and higher military spending, using flares and burning cardboard tanks to make their point.
Youth strike demands demilitarization, education funding
Led by the Youth Strike coalition, protesters demanded less militarization and more investment in education and welfare. They also stood up for climate action and showed support for Palestine.
In Italy, union-backed rallies targeted government economic policies.
Organizers described the protests as a wake-up call for leaders to take young people's concerns seriously and work toward a fairer future.