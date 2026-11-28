Zeeshan Ali 1st Pakistani, 1st foreign astronaut aboard China's Tiangong
Zeeshan Ali just made history as the first Pakistani (and the first foreign astronaut) to visit China's Tiangong space station.
While orbiting Earth as part of the Shenzhou-24 mission, Ali spoke to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir by telephone, connecting from the headquarters of Islamabad's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.
PM Shehbaz, Munir praise Ali's mission
Both leaders told Ali how proud they were, calling his journey a source of immense pride and saying it inspires young Pakistanis to dream big.
Munir said Ali's presence aboard the Chinese space station reflected the strength of the longstanding strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing.
As a payload specialist working alongside Chinese astronauts, Ali also said he was proud to be the first international astronaut to enter China's space station, showing what international teamwork can achieve.