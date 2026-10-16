Zelensky meets EU leaders in Brussels after fallout with Trump
Ukraine's President Zelensky is now looking to Europe for support after a falling out with US President Trump.
He met with European Union leaders and NATO chief Mark Rutte in Brussels, hoping to shore up backing just as Ukraine defied Trump by striking Russian oil refineries, moves that followed Trump easing sanctions on Russia and in exchange for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel onto global markets.
European leaders stand behind Ukraine
European leaders are standing firm behind Ukraine, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for urgent defense aid and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reassuring, "YOU ARE NOT ALONE."
Meanwhile, Ukraine is also dealing with a US satellite outage that's hurting its defenses against Russian attacks.
The US has warned against more strikes on Russian refineries, while Russia accuses Ukraine of blocking peace efforts after a recent drone attack near Moscow.