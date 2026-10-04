Zelenskyy: Russia possibly shared jet-powered drone technology with North Korea
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia may have shared technology behind its jet-powered drones with North Korea, tightening their military partnership.
He pointed out that North Korea has already sent missiles and artillery shells to help Russia in the war, and now Russia's jet-powered drones are showing up more often in attacks on Ukraine.
North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia
Thousands of North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia to gain combat experience.
Plus, Russia plans to spend a massive $12 billion next year just on building more jet-powered drones and loitering munitions, highlighting how important these high-speed weapons have become in the conflict and raising fresh worries for Ukraine's air defenses.