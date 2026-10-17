Zelenskyy warns millions risk losing heat as Russia targets grid
As winter sets in, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting the country's power grid, with more than 15 electricity generation and transmission facilities hit on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, alone.
Millions risk losing heat and electricity just as temperatures drop.
Zelenskyy is urging international allies for stronger air defense support to keep the lights (and heat) on.
Ukrainian crews race, allies pledge help
Teams in cities like Lutsk and the Kyiv region are racing to restore power after nearly 200 attacks on energy facilities in just one week.
European countries have promised fresh military and energy help.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy voiced frustration over the US easing some sanctions on Russia, stressing, "It is important that everyone in America also sees what is actually happening," and keeping up global support for Ukraine.