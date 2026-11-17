Zohran Mamdani disbands Strategic Response Group in New York City
Zohran Mamdani, a New York City official, just scrapped the Strategic Response Group (SRG), a police unit often criticized for being too aggressive at protests.
The SRG, made up of about 500 officers since 2015, was known for handling public disorder and terrorism threats.
This move is a big step in Mamdani's push to rethink how the city handles protests, especially those connected to Palestine.
Mamdani shifts protest policing to de-escalation
Instead of relying on officers, Mamdani wants protest policing to focus on de-escalation and real conversation.
Jessica Tisch says some SRG duties will shift to counterterrorism teams, while unarmed de-escalation specialists will now be sent to demonstrations.
The change follows strong criticism from groups like the ACLU of New York, which called the SRG "notoriously violent" toward protesters.