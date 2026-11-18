Zohran Mamdani hosts Diwali celebration at City Hall in NYC
New York City's first Indian American mayor, Zohran Mamdani, hosted a Diwali celebration at City Hall this week, marking a big moment for the city's South Asian community.
The event brought together local leaders, performers, and residents to enjoy traditional festivities.
Mamdani spoke about how growing up with Hindu values taught him that Diwali is all about unity and bringing light in tough times.
Mamdani leads diya lighting, urges unity
Sharing personal memories and calling it an honor to celebrate as mayor, Mamdani led the diya lighting.
He got some laughs mentioning kaju katli, but also took time to urge everyone to stand against divisive politics and choose unity over fear, drawing a comparison between political developments in the US and India.