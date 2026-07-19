NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani considers arresting Netanyahu during UN visit
What's the story
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is in talks with the city's legal advisers about the possibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his upcoming United Nations visit. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant against Netanyahu, which Mamdani cited as part of his campaign pledge to seek the Israeli leader's arrest. However, he remains uncertain if he has the authority to detain a foreign head of government under New York City law.
Diplomatic backlash
Israeli officials criticize Mamdani for his stance
Mamdani's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Israeli officials.
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, slammed the mayor for not focusing on local issues like rising antisemitism in NYC.
"Instead of focusing on his responsibilities as mayor and confronting the rising wave of antisemitism in his city, he has chosen to incite hostility and generate headlines by attacking the State of Israel," Danon wrote on X.
Accusations exchanged
Netanyahu accuses Mamdani of siding with Hamas
Netanyahu has also slammed Mamdani's stance on Israel and the Gaza conflict.
In a recent radio interview, he accused the mayor of backing Hamas and said, "I think, secretly, he hates America."
The Israeli Prime Minister also suggested that Mamdani should rethink his criticisms and support for groups hostile to Israel.
Legal implications
Mamdani insists on legality of potential arrest
Mamdani has maintained that any action against Netanyahu would be within the legal framework of New York City, and no new laws would be created for an arrest.
The issue at hand is the 2024 arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
However, the United States does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction.