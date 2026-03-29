This futuristic Dutch supercar from 2008 is up for grabs

The 2008 Spyker C8 Laviolette, a unique supercar from the Netherlands , is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The car features a glass roof and a manual transmission, along with an intricately designed interior. It is powered by an Audi -sourced naturally aspirated V8 engine that delivers 400hp, and offers an exhilarating driving experience with its distinctive sound.

Design Polished nacelles and chromed support rod Spyker, a Dutch automaker, is known for its unconventional approach to supercars. The C8 Laviolette is a prime example of this philosophy. Its exterior features polished nacelles and a low-slung profile while the interior takes inspiration from Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis airplane. The gearshift linkage of this model is especially noteworthy, pivoting around a central chromed supporting rod and outdoing even contemporary Ferrari's gated manual shifter in elegance.

Performance A look at the engine Despite its retro-inspired interior, the rest of the Spyker C8 is thoroughly modern. The six-speed Getrag manual transmission is mated to an Audi-sourced 4.2-liter V8 engine, creating one of the most beautiful soundtracks on the road. While it may not be as fast as a contemporary Porsche 911 Turbo, it makes up for it with agility and performance that are characteristic of a true sports car.

Advertisement

Model specifics It flaunts a tinted glass canopy roof The Laviolette model, which features a tinted glass canopy roof, is rarer than its convertible Spyder counterparts with only about 60 units produced. This particular example has just 2,575km on the clock and has been serviced by Spyker specialist Jasper den Dopper. The service included replacing perishables such as weatherstripping and ignition system refreshment along with new dampers installation.

Advertisement