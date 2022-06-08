Auto

2023 Honda HR-V arrives with better looks, more safety features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 08, 2022, 12:52 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda HR-V runs on a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced its 2023 HR-V SUV in the US. It is offered in three trims, namely LX, Sport, and EX-L. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design and a tech-forward cabin with several driver assistance features. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that puts out a maximum power of 158hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Honda HR-V serves as a replacement for the model on sale in North America since 2014 and offers more sportier looks, larger proportions, and better safety features. It will surely attract many buyers there.

Currently, the brand does not sell any SUVs in India. If the HR-V arrives here, the rivalry in the market will be raised.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The 2023 Honda HR-V sports a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 17/18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end. It comes in Urban Gray Pearl, Nordic Forest Pearl, and Milano Red colors.

Information It runs on a 158hp, 2.0-liter engine

Honda HR-V is fueled by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that generates a maximum power of 158hp and a peak torque of 187Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT gearbox with a Sport Mode and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets heated seats and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

The new-generation Honda HR-V has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a moonroof, heated front seats, an eight-speaker audio system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch or 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Multiple airbags, Collision Mitigation Braking System, a rear-view camera, and blind-spot monitoring ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2023 Honda HR-V: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 version of the Honda HR-V sports a starting price-figure of $23,650 (around Rs. 18.4 lakh) for the base LX model. The SUV is arriving at dealerships across the country and deliveries should commence soon.