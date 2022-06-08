2023 Honda HR-V arrives with better looks, more safety features
Japanese automaker Honda has introduced its 2023 HR-V SUV in the US. It is offered in three trims, namely LX, Sport, and EX-L. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design and a tech-forward cabin with several driver assistance features. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that puts out a maximum power of 158hp.
- The 2023 Honda HR-V serves as a replacement for the model on sale in North America since 2014 and offers more sportier looks, larger proportions, and better safety features. It will surely attract many buyers there.
- Currently, the brand does not sell any SUVs in India. If the HR-V arrives here, the rivalry in the market will be raised.
The 2023 Honda HR-V sports a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 17/18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end. It comes in Urban Gray Pearl, Nordic Forest Pearl, and Milano Red colors.
Honda HR-V is fueled by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that generates a maximum power of 158hp and a peak torque of 187Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT gearbox with a Sport Mode and an all-wheel-drive system.
The new-generation Honda HR-V has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a moonroof, heated front seats, an eight-speaker audio system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch or 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Multiple airbags, Collision Mitigation Braking System, a rear-view camera, and blind-spot monitoring ensure the passengers' safety.
In the US, the 2023 version of the Honda HR-V sports a starting price-figure of $23,650 (around Rs. 18.4 lakh) for the base LX model. The SUV is arriving at dealerships across the country and deliveries should commence soon.