What's the story

Range Rover has launched the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography editon in India at ₹69.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model comes with two powertrain options: a P250 petrol mild hybrid engine and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine.

The petrol variant produces 247hp of power and 365Nm of torque, while the diesel version produces 201hp of power and 430Nm of torque.

Both engines come mated to an automatic transmission and a terrain response system with all-wheel drive capabilities.