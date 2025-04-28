Range Rover Evoque Autobiography SUV debuts in India at ₹69.5L
What's the story
Range Rover has launched the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography editon in India at ₹69.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new model comes with two powertrain options: a P250 petrol mild hybrid engine and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine.
The petrol variant produces 247hp of power and 365Nm of torque, while the diesel version produces 201hp of power and 430Nm of torque.
Both engines come mated to an automatic transmission and a terrain response system with all-wheel drive capabilities.
Design
The Evoque Autobiography boasts a panoramic sunroof
While the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography retains the brand's signature bold attitude, it looks more mature and advanced than ever.
A prominent design element is the new panoramic roof, which makes the cabin feel more spacious by letting in natural light.
The SUV also comes with contrasting color options for the roof, like Black or Corinthian Bronze, making its dynamic exterior design even more appealing.
Interior
Inside, the SUV gets heated and cooled seats
The interior of the Evoque Autobiography is aimed at providing a calm and quiet driving experience.
It comes with heated and cooled front seats as well as heated rear seats for the comfort of the passengers. The front seats can be adjusted in 14 ways.
The use of premium materials such as Shadow Grey Ash veneer adds to the sophisticated ambiance of the cabin, making it more luxurious.
Technology
The SUV includes a host of high-tech features
The Evoque Autobiography sports an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is accompanied by a Meridian surround sound system to make the in-car experience even better.
The safety features include a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a driver condition monitor, and front and rear parking aids that assist the driver in different scenarios, making the drive safe.