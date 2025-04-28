Top upcoming hybrid SUVs in India: Maruti, Toyota, and more
As the auto industry in India adjusts to stringent emission norms, there's a gradual shift toward strong hybrid technology and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
This trend is particularly prominent in the mass-market segment where the options for strong hybrid cars are few.
Only three models—Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda City e:HEV—are currently available. However, many manufacturers are looking to launch new hybrid SUVs soon.
Model #1
Maruti Suzuki's 7-seater hybrid SUV
Maruti Suzuki will expand its hybrid portfolio with a new 7-seater SUV by the end of 2025.
Internally dubbed Y17, the vehicle will be based on the Grand Vitara and come with a strong hybrid powertrain.
It will have an all-new exterior design and shall sit on Suzuki's Global C platform.
The SUV will be powered by a familiar Atkinson cycle-based petrol engine with a lithium-ion battery pack powering the electric motor.
Model #2
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid
Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch a hybrid version of its Fronx model by the end of this year. It will be the first vehicle to feature an in-house developed HEV series-hybrid powertrain.
Although specific details about this upcoming crossover are scarce, we expect it to use a familiar 1.2-liter Z12E petrol engine under its hood.
Model #3
Toyota's new 7-seater SUV
Toyota is said to be developing a new 7-seater hybrid SUV, derived from the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will be launched soon after Maruti Suzuki's Y17 model.
The three-row SUV will be powered by a 1.5-liter K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine and a strong hybrid setup, coupled with a lithium-ion battery pack.
Model #4
Kia Seltos Hybrid
The next-generation Kia Seltos, which will be launched in India by 2026, will come with a strong-hybrid powertrain. This model will still be available with petrol and diesel engine options.
The new Seltos hybrid is likely to employ a familiar 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine with the strong hybrid setup.
It will also sport an all-new design language with refreshed interiors and more features.
Model #5
Hyundai Creta Hybrid
Hyundai is working on the next-generation Creta, which is expected to hit the Indian market by 2027.
The Creta's third generation will likely sport a new strong hybrid powertrain. It is rumored to feature a naturally-aspirated petrol engine linked with an electric motor, possibly sharing its hybrid setup with Kia Seltos.
However, these details are yet to be confirmed and more information will be revealed in due course.