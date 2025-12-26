Next Article
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX lands in India at ₹14.42 lakh
Auto
Kawasaki just dropped the 2026 Ninja 1100SX in India, sticking with its tried-and-true performance but showing off a new black and gold look instead of the usual green.
The price tag sits at ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom), and if you're eyeing one, deliveries start December 29.
Key features stay strong
The Ninja 1100SX keeps its powerful 1,099cc four-cylinder engine (136hp/113Nm) and is now E20 fuel ready for those new regulations.
You still get an aluminum frame, fully adjustable Showa suspension, Tokico brakes with dual-channel ABS, plus four riding modes—including a customizable option—all managed through a crisp TFT screen and advanced rider aids like a quickshifter.
Basically, it's the same reliable machine with a fresh vibe for 2026.