2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX lands in India at ₹14.42 lakh

Key features stay strong

The Ninja 1100SX keeps its powerful 1,099cc four-cylinder engine (136hp/113Nm) and is now E20 fuel ready for those new regulations.

You still get an aluminum frame, fully adjustable Showa suspension, Tokico brakes with dual-channel ABS, plus four riding modes—including a customizable option—all managed through a crisp TFT screen and advanced rider aids like a quickshifter.

Basically, it's the same reliable machine with a fresh vibe for 2026.