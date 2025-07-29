Next Article
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 breaks cover: New colors, same machine
Kawasaki just pulled the wraps off the 2026 Versys 650, expected to reach our shores by the end of this year.
The big update? You now get to pick from Blue, Red, or Green—while everything fans love about its look stays put, like those sharp dual LED headlights and comfy stepped seat.
Underneath, it's still the same reliable machine riders know.
Same engine and performance underneath
The Versys 650 keeps its tried-and-true 649cc twin-cylinder engine with 66hp and a smooth six-speed gearbox.
Suspension is handled by an upside-down front fork and rear mono-shock for steady rides, plus you get strong stopping power with dual front disks and a single rear disk.
Basically: new colors on the outside, classic performance underneath.