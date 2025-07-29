2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 breaks cover: New colors, same machine Auto Jul 29, 2025

Kawasaki just pulled the wraps off the 2026 Versys 650, expected to reach our shores by the end of this year.

The big update? You now get to pick from Blue, Red, or Green—while everything fans love about its look stays put, like those sharp dual LED headlights and comfy stepped seat.

Underneath, it's still the same reliable machine riders know.