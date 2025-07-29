Next Article
Honda's kei car-inspired N-One e: packs 167-mile range
Honda just dropped the N-One e:, a small, all-electric car built for Japan's kei car crowd.
Fresh off the Super EV concept reveal at Goodwood, this version keeps things practical—offering a solid 167-mile range and sticking to those classic compact dimensions, even with some design tweaks.
Inside, the N-One e: is pretty straightforward—base models skip the center screen, but higher trims get a nine-inch infotainment upgrade.
The rear seats fold nearly flat for extra cargo space, and you get handy features like one-pedal driving and vehicle-to-load (V2L) tech so you can power devices on the go.
Pre-orders open August 1, with deliveries rolling out by fall as Honda pushes further into eco-friendly rides for city life.