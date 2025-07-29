Next Article
Morelle's e-bike charges in under 15 minutes, can use car stations
California startup Morelle is shaking up the e-bike world with a bike that charges completely in under 15 minutes—way faster than the usual three to six hours.
Designed with input from mountain biking legend Gary Fisher, it features a lightweight, 30-pound frame and a 350-Wh battery, making it convenient for city riders who don't want to wait around.
Morelle drops in early 2026 for $3,000
The secret is silicon anode tech, which stores way more energy than standard batteries and lasts over 1,000 charge cycles.
Morelle also plans to turn existing car charging spots into e-bike stations.
The bike drops in early 2026 for about $3,000, and you can already reserve one if you're ready for the future of quick-charging rides.