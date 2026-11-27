The new MINI Cooper SE features a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout and can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

It supports DC fast charging at up to 95kW, with a 10-80% charging time of around half an hour.

The exterior design remains true to the classic MINI Cooper styling but with some unique touches like an enclosed grille and yellow S badging on the nose and tailgate.