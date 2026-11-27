2026 MINI Cooper SE launched in India at ₹54L
What's the story
MINI has launched the second-generation all-electric Cooper SE hatchback in India. The new model comes with a price tag of ₹53.90 lakh. It is powered by a 54.2kWh battery pack, delivering an impressive range of up to 402km on a single charge. The electric motor generates an output of 218hp and peak torque of up to 330Nm.
Performance specs
The hatchback can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds
The new MINI Cooper SE features a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout and can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds.
It supports DC fast charging at up to 95kW, with a 10-80% charging time of around half an hour.
The exterior design remains true to the classic MINI Cooper styling but with some unique touches like an enclosed grille and yellow S badging on the nose and tailgate.
Interior
It features a knitted-top dashboard and door cards
The interior of the MINI Cooper SE retains its signature circular central infotainment touchscreen, which also serves as an instrument cluster.
It comes with a knitted-top dashboard and door cards.
The car also offers a panoramic glass roof, heated Sport Vescin steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver's seat, and active seat feature.
Tech specs
The car provides a Harman Kardon surround sound system
The MINI Cooper SE retains its iconic 9.4-inch all-digital OLED touchscreen display, which doubles as an instrument cluster.
It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MINI Navigation, an Intelligent Personal Assistant, remote services, and Digital Key Plus.
Other tech features include a Harman Kardon surround sound system, head-up display, wireless charging facility for smartphones as well as automatic climate control and rear-view camera.
Safety features
It comes with Level 2 ADAS functions
The 2026 MINI Cooper SE comes with Level 2 ADAS, including front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane change warning, speed warning and attentiveness assistance.
It also offers rear crossing traffic warning with brake intervention, exit warning as well as rear collision prevention and reversing assistance.
Other safety equipment includes front and passenger airbags, ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Cornering Brake Control, and tire pressure monitoring system.