2027 Subaru BRZ arrives with minor changes, slight price bump
What's the story
Subaru has announced the pricing for its 2027 BRZ model, a popular sports car. The new model comes at a slightly higher price than its predecessor. The Limited trim with a six-speed manual transmission is priced at $37,385 while an automatic variant will cost you $38,235. A stick-shift-only tS variant starts at $38,770.
Cost comparison
Price increase over last year's models
The new prices for the 2027 BRZ represent a modest increase of $330 and $410 over last year's models. However, this also means that the cost of entry for the BRZ is now $8,395 higher than when it was first introduced in 2022. While Toyota has yet to announce pricing for its 2027 GR86 model, the current lineup starts at a more affordable $32,695.
Feature enhancements
Minor feature enhancements in the new BRZ
Despite the price hike, the 2027 BRZ doesn't come with major upgrades. Both the Limited and tS trims get an updated EyeSight driver-assistance camera, which offers a wider field of view. However, this change is likely to go unnoticed by many users. The tS trim also gets rear parking sensors but apart from that, there are no other significant updates in this year's model.
Market launch
Dealership arrival expected later this year
The 2027 Subaru BRZ is expected to hit dealerships later this year. However, the automaker has not provided any specific dates for its arrival. This new model comes as a slight update over last year's version, with some minor price changes and feature enhancements.