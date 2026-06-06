2027 Subaru BRZ arrives with minor changes, slight price bump

Cost comparison

Price increase over last year's models

The new prices for the 2027 BRZ represent a modest increase of $330 and $410 over last year's models. However, this also means that the cost of entry for the BRZ is now $8,395 higher than when it was first introduced in 2022. While Toyota has yet to announce pricing for its 2027 GR86 model, the current lineup starts at a more affordable $32,695.