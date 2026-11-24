Achileshwar Singh demonstrates Vande Bharat sleeper doors open by waving
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has automatic doors between coaches that open with a wave of your hand.
This makes moving around with bags way easier, and travel vlogger Achileshwar Singh recently showed off how smooth it is in a video.
Vande Bharat sleeper comfort and safety
Beyond the cool doors, the train packs in comfy berths, roomy luggage space, and USB charging ports.
First-class travelers get extra perks like showers and sleek interiors.
Safety hasn't been overlooked either: features like Kavach protection and UV-C air disinfection are on board to keep trips safe and comfortable.
Since its January 22, 2026 launch on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, and with the Varanasi-New Delhi service starting on November 2, 2026, it has quickly become a favorite for overnight journeys.