Acura RDX production is ending—hybrid future teased Auto Jan 14, 2026

Acura is wrapping up production of its well-loved RDX SUV this spring, mainly because some key suppliers are stepping away.

That means no 2027 model, but a new, fourth-gen hybrid RDX is on the way in about two years.

This upcoming version will use a two-motor hybrid system—a first for Acura and similar to what you'll find in Honda's CR-V Hybrid.