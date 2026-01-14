Acura RDX production is ending—hybrid future teased
Acura is wrapping up production of its well-loved RDX SUV this spring, mainly because some key suppliers are stepping away.
That means no 2027 model, but a new, fourth-gen hybrid RDX is on the way in about two years.
This upcoming version will use a two-motor hybrid system—a first for Acura and similar to what you'll find in Honda's CR-V Hybrid.
What's cool about the last RDX?
The 2026 RDX packs a turbocharged 2.0L VTEC engine with 272hp, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), and gets an EPA-rated 23mpg combined.
You also get perks like a panoramic moonroof, immersive ELS Studio 3D audio, and four drive modes to switch up your ride.
What can you get instead?
While the RDX takes a break, Acura has options: check out the compact ADX, roomy three-row MDX, or wait for the all-electric RSX EV dropping late 2026 with Acura's new ASIMO OS.
The company says there'll be enough current RDXs in stock to keep fans covered through most of next year.