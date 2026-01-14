Bajaj Chetak C25 electric scooter hits the road at ₹91,399

The Chetak C25 packs a 2.5kWh battery and 2.2kW motor, offering up to 113km range and a top speed of 55km/h. Charging from 0-80% takes about two hours and 25 minutes with the included charger. You also get a color LCD console with call and SMS alerts—handy for staying connected on the go.

Why it stands out

Unlike most rivals with plastic panels, this one keeps it old-school with an all-metal build plus roomy 25L helmet storage.

Features like reverse mode, hill hold (for those steep ramps), Eco/Sports modes, and full LED lighting add to its practical vibe.

At this price point, it undercuts competitors like TVS iQube Orbiter and Ola S1X—making it an appealing pick if you want durability without overspending.