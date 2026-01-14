Skoda Auto Volkswagen India just had its best year ever

SAVWIPL crossed two million Made-in-India vehicles this year and shipped over 7.15 lakh cars abroad, with expansion into GCC and ASEAN countries. They also ramped up their presence with 700 customer touchpoints—so finding one nearby is easier than ever.

What's driving the buzz?

Skoda sales shot up by 107%, thanks to the hit Kylaq SUV and the comeback of Octavia RS.

Volkswagen took over the premium sedan scene with Virtus grabbing a hefty market share, while the first batch of Golf GTIs sold out almost instantly—clearly, excitement for these brands isn't slowing down anytime soon.