Mercedes-Benz keeps luxury lead in India, even as sales dip
Mercedes-Benz is still India's top luxury car brand for 2025, selling 19,007 cars—slightly fewer than last year but enough to stay ahead of BMW Group, which sold 17,271.
Even with a small sales drop, Mercedes continues to invest and launch new models.
High-end models and EVs are driving the show
Mercedes is putting its energy into pricier cars—core models like the E-Class sedan, GLC, and GLE now make up most of its sales.
Entry-level models have dropped off, while high-end cars (over ₹1.25 crore) are more popular than ever.
Electric vehicles saw a 12% jump in sales, mostly from their most expensive models.
Diesel demand also shot up after GST-related price revisions in September 2024.
Big plans for 2026: More launches and local specials
Looking ahead, Mercedes has lined up 12 new launches for 2026—including special editions made in India and new EVs like the CLA EV.