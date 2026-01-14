Mercedes-Benz keeps luxury lead in India, even as sales dip

High-end models and EVs are driving the show

Mercedes is putting its energy into pricier cars—core models like the E-Class sedan, GLC, and GLE now make up most of its sales.

Entry-level models have dropped off, while high-end cars (over ₹1.25 crore) are more popular than ever.

Electric vehicles saw a 12% jump in sales, mostly from their most expensive models.

Diesel demand also shot up after GST-related price revisions in September 2024.